Chandigarh’s Chitkara University partners with Wipro Limited to establish Centre of Excellence

Chitkara University, an educational institution in Chandigarh, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wipro Limited, a technology services company, on Thursday. The MoU will facilitate the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the university campus. The CoE aims to provide industry-specific training to equip students with critical skills and improve their employability potential for future opportunities. The MoU will facilitate the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Chitkara University’s Chandigarh campus. (HT Photos)

The event was attended by representatives from both organisations.

Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor of Chitkara University said, “This initiative will provide our students with invaluable industry exposure and skill development, paving the way for their successful careers in the IT sector.”

Sanjeev Jain, COO, Wipro Ltd said, “This collaboration with Chitkara University reflects our commitment to nurture young talent and prepare them for the rigours of the IT industry. By integrating practical training with academic learning, we aim to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements.”

The CoE will focus on pre-skilling training, targeting fifth to eight semesters students enrolled in eligible engineering branches. The programme will commence with Wipro hiring assessments for the interested students in the fifth semester. Shortlisted students will participate in a credit course designed by Wipro in the sixth and seventh semesters. Successful completion of the course will lead to Wipro’s selection process, with students receiving a letter of intent and internship opportunities upon passing the seventh semester.

This collaboration builds on the long-standing association between Wipro and Chitkara University. The Centre of Excellence at Chitkara University marks a significant step towards enhancing the employability of engineering graduates.