Chandigarh’s commercials units allowed to operate 24x7 now

In a move that is set to boost City Beautiful’s night life, the UT administration has allowed all commercial establishments, including shops and restaurants etc, to remain open 24x7 throughout the year, provided they are registered with the labour department. Commercial establishments in Chandigarh to remain open 24x7 throughout the year, provided they are registered with the labour department. (HT Photos)

The move, aimed at promoting the ease-of-doing-business in the city, will enhance economic activities and create more job opportunities. It will also prove to be a boon for shift workers, bar hoppers and night owls, who, until now, had limited options in the city.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

As per the orders issued by the UT administration, all commercial establishments in Chandigarh are allowed to operate 24 hours, starting June 27, provided they are registered with the Labour Department under Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958.

These establishments are, however, required to ensure that each employee is given a day’s rest every week without wage deduction. The employees will also given a rest period of at least half-an-hour after five hours of continuous work. No employee shall be required to work for more than nine hours a day or 48 hours a week.

Secretary-cum-labour commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said the UT administration is conscious of the welfare and ease-of-doing business needs of all shopkeepers and traders in Chandigarh and thus this benefit of extended hours has been accorded to them throughout the year. The administration’s decision ensures that those who want to operate beyond the existing permissible time would not have to take special permission from the labour department, he added.

Pratap further urged all shopkeepers and traders to get themselves registered with labour department through online portal labour.chd.gov.in. They will be charged ₹1,000 to 5,000 depending on the category of trade and issued a certificate.

Chandigarh Vyapar Sadan president Arvind Jain said, “This is a welcome step but the administration must also increase police presence at night to ensure security is not compromised.”

Chandigarh is the first UT in the country to have such a facility, he added.