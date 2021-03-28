Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases soar to 294, highest in six months

The city reported 294 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily tally in the past six months, pushing the number of active cases to 2,532.

This is also the first time since September 24, when the pandemic had hit its peak, that the number of active cases has crossed the 2,500 mark.

The virus also claimed two lives on Saturday, taking the toll to 374.

The city’s case tally now stands at 25,898 cases, while the weekly positivity rate remains 11.3%, which is second highest in the country after Maharashtra.

Amid the sudden spike in cases, the administration has already notified over 20 containment zones across the city, while the central government has also deputed a high-level team, which is expected to take stock of the situation from Monday next week.

Even though health officials said the unexpected surge was attributed to public’s disregard to Covid-appropriate behaviour, they maintained that it may also be due to the transmission of new variants of the virus. However, results of samples sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, to confirm this are awaited.

Slight dip in cases in Mohali

Mohali saw a dip in infections after reporting record 409 cases on Friday, with 374 people testing positive on Saturday.

However, this was the fifth time in the past one week that cases remained over 300.

With this, the district’s total count went up to 25,589, of which 3,224 cases are active. As many as 419 people have died due to the virus.

100+ cases in Panchkula for third day in a row

Panchkula reported 100+ cases for the third consecutive day, with 152 people being found infected, which pushed the total to 12,579.

The death toll also rose to 154 with two men succumbing to the virus. There are 880 active cases in the district after 11,545 recoveries.