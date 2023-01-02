Chandigarh’s December 2022 GST collection jumps 33% from 2021

UT administration’s goods and service tax (GST) collection in December last year went up to ₹218 crore, a significant 33% jump from the ₹164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

The same comes in the backdrop of the gross GST collection for November having dropped by 3% in comparison to the revenue earned during the same month in 2021 — a first for the fiscal. The collection stood at ₹175 crore, ₹5 crore lower than the ₹180 crore collected in 2021.

In October, meanwhile, the UT had registered a 28% growth in GST collection — which stood at ₹203 crore, ₹45 crore higher than 2021’s ₹158 crore.

One of the biggest jumps was witnessed in September 2022, when the UT saw 35% more GST collection at ₹206 crore, ₹54 crore higher than the ₹152 crore revenue generated in the previous year.

The finance ministry did not release the state-wise data for January.