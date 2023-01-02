Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s December 2022 GST collection jumps 33% from 2021

Chandigarh’s December 2022 GST collection jumps 33% from 2021

Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:08 AM IST

The same comes in the backdrop of the gross GST collection for November having dropped by 3% in comparison to the revenue earned during the same month in 2021 — a first for the fiscal

Chandigarh’s December 2022 GST collection jumped 33% from 2021. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT administration’s goods and service tax (GST) collection in December last year went up to 218 crore, a significant 33% jump from the 164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

The same comes in the backdrop of the gross GST collection for November having dropped by 3% in comparison to the revenue earned during the same month in 2021 — a first for the fiscal. The collection stood at 175 crore, 5 crore lower than the 180 crore collected in 2021.

In October, meanwhile, the UT had registered a 28% growth in GST collection — which stood at 203 crore, 45 crore higher than 2021’s 158 crore.

One of the biggest jumps was witnessed in September 2022, when the UT saw 35% more GST collection at 206 crore, 54 crore higher than the 152 crore revenue generated in the previous year.

The finance ministry did not release the state-wise data for January.

