Chandigarh’s female athletes shine in national level event

Chandigarh-based athletes Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chaitaly Nandy, Raj Kala and Sandhya cornered glory during the recently conducted 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Opinder stood first in discus throw (16.77) event in the women’s 60+ age group and Chaitaly won the gold medal in shot put and a bronze in discus throw in the 45+ age group. Raj Kala won bronze in discus throw in the 35+ age group, while Sandhya bagged gold in the 200-metre race and silver in 100-metre race in the 30+ age group.

Opinder and Kala regularly practice at the Sports Complex in Sector 7, Chandigarh. It was Opinder’s first time participating in a national tournament and she had won as many as 27 medals in state meets earlier.

“It was my maiden national-level event and I am thrilled to have won a medal. The win has raised my confidence level and now I will be preparing to qualify for Masters World Games and Asian Level Masters Games. I am eyeing success in the upcoming nationals to be played in Vadodara, Gujarat, next month,” said Opinder.