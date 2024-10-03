Chandigarh’s GST collection drops 10% in Sept

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city witnessed a decline of 10% in September against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. In August, the city saw an increase of 27% in GST revenue compared to the corresponding period in 2023. (HT Photo)

According to the Union ministry of finance, the collection for September this year stood at ₹197 crore, ₹22 crore less than ₹219 crore collected during the same month in 2023.

In August, the city saw an increase of 27% in GST revenue compared to the corresponding period in 2023. The total collection of ₹244 crore was ₹52 crore more than the ₹192 crore mopped up during the same month in 2023.

In July, the city recorded an increase of 8% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for July stood at ₹233 crore, ₹16 crore more than ₹217 crore collected in 2023.

The ministry did not share details of the tax collected during the month of June and January this year.

