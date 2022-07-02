Chandigarh’s GST collection in June sees 41% rise compared to last year
Chandigarh has registered an increase of 41% in the gross GST collection in June this year as compared to the same period last year.
The city’s GST collection stood at ₹170 crore in June this year, ahead of ₹120 crore collected during the same month last year. An official of the excise and taxation department said it was the highest jump in revenue collection since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020.
“The main reason for the record collection is the department’s focus on generation of bills by shopkeepers. A helpline number was also launched to lodge complaints against non-issuance of bills,” the official said.
Notably, UT had registered a 29% rise the GST collection in May as well. The collection stood at ₹167 crore, ₹37 crore more than the ₹130 crore generated during the same month in 2021.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics