Chandigarh’s horticulture waste processing plant to get operational by January 10

Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The horticulture waste processing plant has been set on 1.5 acres of the Chandigarh civic body’s land at 3BRD on the premises of an existing sewerage treatment plant site

The plant will process raw horticulture waste into briquettes — a compressed block of coal dust or other combustible biomass material used for fuel. (HT Photo)
ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh

In a bid to tackle the horticulture waste in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) has set up a dedicated horticulture waste processing plant — which will be inaugurated on January 10.

The plant has been set on 1.5 acres of the civic body’s land at 3BRD on the premises of an existing sewerage treatment plant site. The total project order cost is 3.50 crore, which covers the cost of operation and maintenance for one year.

The plant, which has a capacity to process 30-40 tonnes of waste per day, will turn raw horticulture waste into briquettes — a compressed block of coal dust or other combustible biomass material used for fuel and kindling to start a fire.

Chandigarh generates around 8 tonnes of horticultural waste per day, but it goes up to 40 tonnes a day during spring and autumn when trees begin to shed leaves.

Speaking of the project, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said the city’s horticulture waste is increasing by the day, making the plant a necessity. “At present this horticulture waste is dumped at the dumping ground, but the plant will process the same and produce briquettes and pellets which can be used as biocoal, an excellent combustible material. The MC may use the wooden briquettes as part of fuel wood for cremation purposes and they can also be sold to various industrial units as fuel,” she added.

In 2021, the Union ministry of power had issued a notification mandating direct usage of a 5-10% blend of horticulture waste briquettes/pellets with coal in Thermal Power Plants. The briquettes/pellets produced at the processing plant can thus be sold to various industrial units for usage as fuel for furnaces.

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

