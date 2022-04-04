Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Hunar Haat crafts festival concludes
Chandigarh’s Hunar Haat crafts festival concludes

Around 8 lakh people visited the Hunar Haat crafts festival over the course of its 10-day duration in Chandigarh
The 39th Hunar Haat crafts festival, being held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh came to a close on April 3. (HT File)
The 39th Hunar Haat crafts festival, being held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh came to a close on April 3. (HT File)
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The 39th Hunar Haat, being held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, came to a close on Sunday.

Around 8 lakh people visited the fair over the course of its 10-day duration. The objective of the fair was to recognize and honour artisans and craftsmen. The artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, from different states and UTs participated in the event that had over 360 stalls set up. Several artisans and craftsmen were felicitated on the closing day.

Phone snatched near Sector 49/50 lightpoint

Chandigarh A city resident lost his mobile phone to two snatchers as he was cycling around the Sector 49/50 lightpoint while talking on phone. The complainant, Imran Khan, 20, a resident of Sector 49, said the snatchers came on a scooty. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons.

ISWAI expresses concerns about 2022-23 Excise Policy

Chandigarh International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), an authoritative voice of the Indian premium alcoholic beverage industry, appealed to the UT deputy commissioner to reconsider its Excise Policy 2022-23, citing the challenges being faced by the alcohol manufacturers in view of hyperinflation and the lack of any significant price increase to suppliers since 2018-19.

Expressing apprehension about the policy, ISWAI state affairs vice-president Parvinder Singh said, “We are deeply concerned about the significant increase in costs of input goods and services which is critically impacting supplier sustainability. The cost of every input material and service has increased over the last three to four years.” “The AlcoBev sector is a significant revenue contributor and the government should make an ‘inflation-embedded policy’ keeping the interest of the manufacturers as well, in addition to purely revenue considerations,” he added.

CU hosts eighth corporate advisory board

Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, hosted the 8th Corporate Advisory Board (CAB-2022) to mark the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.Corporate leaders and think-tanks of more than 75 companies attended the CAB-2022 on the theme “India’s roadmap to meet the sustainable development goals and elevating the standards of education with new education policy”. Addressing the summit, Union minister of information and broadcasting and youth affairs and sports, Anurag Singh Thakur said the world is looking at India and the innovations being done by Indians.

Mohali MLA inaugurates tube well at Balongi

Mohali Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh on Sunday announced the completion of the installation work for a water tube well at Balongi. Speaking on the occasion, he said the major problem of potable drinking water will be solved by the tube well, which was installed at a cost of 30 lakh.

Three-day MUN concludes at Carmel

Chandigarh A three-day inter-school Model United Nations Conference (MUN) 2022 involving over 450 students organised by youth start-up Agahi Events at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9 concluded on Sunday. Student delegates deliberated upon implications of usage on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in areas of conflict, electoral reforms among other issues.

Mahasatsang held by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Chandigarh Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday held a mahasatsang at the site of the upcoming ‘Wellness City’, which will also host an art-of-living ashram, on the Chandigarh-Patiala Highway. Followers turned out in numbers at the event.

  • Image used only for representation

    Brace for a severe heatwave this week: IMD

    A cooling breeze over Delhi may have provided some temporary relief to residents on Friday, but the national capital will likely experience heatwaves, or severe heatwaves, again from April 6, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six degrees above normal. Temperatures are expected to rebound and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will return.”

  • No new Covid fatality was reported in Chandigarh tricity area for the 32nd day in row. (HT File)

    Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year

    In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula. The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day.

  • Addressing a rally at Jind’s Safidon, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

    Give Haryana water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages first: Khattar to Punjab

    After the Punjab assembly passed a resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the Punjab government to hand over to Haryana 400 Hindi-speaking villages and its share of SYL water before talking over the Chandigarh issue. Addressing a rally at Jind's Safidon, Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue.

  • Police arrested four person for possessing two pistols and six live cartridges in Kharar. (HT File)

    Four arrested with pistols, cartridge in Kharar

    Police's crime investigating agency staff arrested four persons for possession of two illegal weapons and six rounds of cartridges. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rahul of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Parshottam Kumar of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Kharar, and Shiva of Guru Nanak Colony, Balongi, have been sent on police remand. CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar said the four were arrested while they were on their way to execute a crime.

  • The decision to summon a special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that chief minister ML Khattar chaired. The immediate provocation behind convening the special session of the assembly is the contentious resolution that Punjab assembly passed reiterating the state’s claim on Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

    Haryana calls special session after Punjab seeks transfer of Chandigarh

    The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Sunday decided to hold a special session of the Haryana assembly on April 5 in a move that is aimed at countering the Punjab assembly resolution about the transfer of Union Territory Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled border state. The decision to summon a special session of the Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that Khattar chaired.

