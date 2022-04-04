Chandigarh’s Hunar Haat crafts festival concludes
The 39th Hunar Haat, being held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, came to a close on Sunday.
Around 8 lakh people visited the fair over the course of its 10-day duration. The objective of the fair was to recognize and honour artisans and craftsmen. The artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, from different states and UTs participated in the event that had over 360 stalls set up. Several artisans and craftsmen were felicitated on the closing day.
Phone snatched near Sector 49/50 lightpoint
Chandigarh A city resident lost his mobile phone to two snatchers as he was cycling around the Sector 49/50 lightpoint while talking on phone. The complainant, Imran Khan, 20, a resident of Sector 49, said the snatchers came on a scooty. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons.
ISWAI expresses concerns about 2022-23 Excise Policy
Expressing apprehension about the policy, ISWAI state affairs vice-president Parvinder Singh said, “We are deeply concerned about the significant increase in costs of input goods and services which is critically impacting supplier sustainability. The cost of every input material and service has increased over the last three to four years.” “The AlcoBev sector is a significant revenue contributor and the government should make an ‘inflation-embedded policy’ keeping the interest of the manufacturers as well, in addition to purely revenue considerations,” he added.
CU hosts eighth corporate advisory board
Mohali MLA inaugurates tube well at Balongi
Three-day MUN concludes at Carmel
Mahasatsang held by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
-
Brace for a severe heatwave this week: IMD
A cooling breeze over Delhi may have provided some temporary relief to residents on Friday, but the national capital will likely experience heatwaves, or severe heatwaves, again from April 6, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six degrees above normal. Temperatures are expected to rebound and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will return.”
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year
In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula. The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day.
-
Give Haryana water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages first: Khattar to Punjab
After the Punjab assembly passed a resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the Punjab government to hand over to Haryana 400 Hindi-speaking villages and its share of SYL water before talking over the Chandigarh issue. Addressing a rally at Jind's Safidon, Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue.
-
Four arrested with pistols, cartridge in Kharar
Police's crime investigating agency staff arrested four persons for possession of two illegal weapons and six rounds of cartridges. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rahul of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Parshottam Kumar of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Kharar, and Shiva of Guru Nanak Colony, Balongi, have been sent on police remand. CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar said the four were arrested while they were on their way to execute a crime.
-
Haryana calls special session after Punjab seeks transfer of Chandigarh
The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Sunday decided to hold a special session of the Haryana assembly on April 5 in a move that is aimed at countering the Punjab assembly resolution about the transfer of Union Territory Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled border state. The decision to summon a special session of the Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that Khattar chaired.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics