Chandigarh’s Nihaal shines at FCG championship

Chandigarh’s Nihaal Cheema has made the city proud again by cornering glory at the Future Champions Golf International Championship at SanMarcos in the United States of America.
He topped the leader board after a fantastic second round performance. He played a mediocre round one with a score of +4 and tied for the 7th spot in the boys’ 7-8 category. It was followed by an inspiring -4 in the second round with five birdies, 12 pars and a bogey. His second round heroics saw him climb up the leader board to finish at the top and take the trophy. This marks a superb start to the US tournament season for the Chandigarh golfer.