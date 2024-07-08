 Chandigarh’s Nihaal shines at FCG championship - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh’s Nihaal shines at FCG championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Chandigarh’s Nihaal Cheema topped the leader board after a fantastic second round performance at at the Future Champions Golf International Championship at SanMarcos in the United States of America

Chandigarh’s Nihaal Cheema has made the city proud again by cornering glory at the Future Champions Golf International Championship at SanMarcos in the United States of America.

This marks a superb start to the US tournament season for Chandigarh golfer Nihaal Cheema. (HT Photo)
He topped the leader board after a fantastic second round performance. He played a mediocre round one with a score of +4 and tied for the 7th spot in the boys’ 7-8 category. It was followed by an inspiring -4 in the second round with five birdies, 12 pars and a bogey. His second round heroics saw him climb up the leader board to finish at the top and take the trophy. This marks a superb start to the US tournament season for the Chandigarh golfer.

