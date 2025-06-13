Chandigarh’s power demand spikes to record 465 MW

Amid the scorching weather that drove up use of cooling appliances, Chandigarh witnessed another unprecedented spike in electricity consumption, with the city’s power demand reaching an all-time high of 465 MW at 3.30 pm on Thursday. The power demand in Chandigarh has spiked consecutively for two days — reaching a staggering 452 MW on Wednesday. (HT File)

Despite the surge Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) claimed to have efficiently managed the peak load without any major disruption or supply constraint, despite mounting pressure on city’s ageing infrastructure.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7°C, 3.1 degrees above normal. Even the night did not show any mercy, with the minimum temperature soaring to 31.8°C, an uncomfortable 5.5 above normal and highest so far this year.

The power demand has spiked consecutively for two days — reaching a staggering 452 MW on Wednesday.

Officials said CPDL had intensified efforts by strengthening its teams to monitor and manage loads across the city to ensure no disruptions in the network. CPDL officials also urged consumers to use power judiciously, especially during peak hours.