 Chandigarh’s Sector 26 mandi to be closed from 12 pm to 2 pm daily for upkeep - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh’s Sector 26 mandi to be closed from 12 pm to 2 pm daily for upkeep

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The decision has been made in response to concerns about the continuous movement of people and vehicles, which tend to hinder effective cleaning operations.

To ensure better cleanliness and hygiene standards, the grain, fruit and vegetable market in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 will remain non-operational from noon to 2pm, daily, starting Wednesday, the market committee said on Tuesday.

To ensure better cleanliness and hygiene standards, the grain, fruit and vegetable market in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 will remain non-operational from noon to 2pm, daily, starting Wednesday, the market committee said on Tuesday. (HT File)
To ensure better cleanliness and hygiene standards, the grain, fruit and vegetable market in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 will remain non-operational from noon to 2pm, daily, starting Wednesday, the market committee said on Tuesday. (HT File)

During this period, no sale or purchase activities will be allowed, and no vehicles will be permitted to enter the mandi. The decision has been made in response to concerns about the continuous movement of people and vehicles, which tend to hinder effective cleaning operations. Approximately 500 vehicles enter the mandi each day for loading and unloading goods, exacerbating the situation. The afternoon hours slot has been chosen for the closure due to the reduced public movement during the current heatwave conditions, making it an appropriate period for thorough cleaning activities.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Sector 26 mandi to be closed from 12 pm to 2 pm daily for upkeep
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On