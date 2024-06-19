Chandigarh’s Sector 26 mandi to be closed from 12 pm to 2 pm daily for upkeep

To ensure better cleanliness and hygiene standards, the grain, fruit and vegetable market in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 will remain non-operational from noon to 2pm, daily, starting Wednesday, the market committee said on Tuesday. To ensure better cleanliness and hygiene standards, the grain, fruit and vegetable market in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 will remain non-operational from noon to 2pm, daily, starting Wednesday, the market committee said on Tuesday. (HT File)

During this period, no sale or purchase activities will be allowed, and no vehicles will be permitted to enter the mandi. The decision has been made in response to concerns about the continuous movement of people and vehicles, which tend to hinder effective cleaning operations. Approximately 500 vehicles enter the mandi each day for loading and unloading goods, exacerbating the situation. The afternoon hours slot has been chosen for the closure due to the reduced public movement during the current heatwave conditions, making it an appropriate period for thorough cleaning activities.