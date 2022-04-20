Chandigarh’s Tarini Goyal earns Woman International Master title in chess

Pocketing her final Woman International Master (WIM) norm in Budapest last week, 20-year-old Tarini Goyal from Chandigarh has earned herself the WIM title in chess. Tarini had already crossed the ELO rating of 2200 in 2016 and earned two WIM norms while playing in Greece (2018) and Abu Dhabi (2019). With this latest norm, Tarini completed the mandatory requirement of three WIM norms and touched her peak rating of 2226 to bag the WIM title.

On her way to achieving the final norm, Tarini played three back-to-back tournaments in the past month, during which she defeated International Masters (IMs) Sturt Raven of USA and Egor Bogdanov of Ukraine, while holding to a draw Grand Masters (GMs) Aczel Gergely (Hungary) and Ilincic Zlatko (Serbia), and IMs Nhat Minh (Hungary), Srinath Rao (India) and Ajay Krishna (India). Tarini has now set herself the target of becoming a Women Grand Master, the highest title awarded by the International Chess Federation.