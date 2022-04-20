Chandigarh’s Tarini Goyal earns Woman International Master title in chess
Pocketing her final Woman International Master (WIM) norm in Budapest last week, 20-year-old Tarini Goyal from Chandigarh has earned herself the WIM title in chess. Tarini had already crossed the ELO rating of 2200 in 2016 and earned two WIM norms while playing in Greece (2018) and Abu Dhabi (2019). With this latest norm, Tarini completed the mandatory requirement of three WIM norms and touched her peak rating of 2226 to bag the WIM title.
On her way to achieving the final norm, Tarini played three back-to-back tournaments in the past month, during which she defeated International Masters (IMs) Sturt Raven of USA and Egor Bogdanov of Ukraine, while holding to a draw Grand Masters (GMs) Aczel Gergely (Hungary) and Ilincic Zlatko (Serbia), and IMs Nhat Minh (Hungary), Srinath Rao (India) and Ajay Krishna (India). Tarini has now set herself the target of becoming a Women Grand Master, the highest title awarded by the International Chess Federation.
Tennis championship: Devvert ousts Vaibhav to enter quarter-finals
Devvert Singh Kadian beat fourth seed Vaibhav Saini in 7-6(3), 6-2 in a boys' U-16 singles match to enter the quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. In the second set, he maintained his momentum and dominated. Finally, Devvert won the second set and the match. In the boys' Under-12 singles pre-quarterfinals, third seed Prabhroop and Yug moved into quarter-finals.
Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 1996-batch IPS officer Hanif Qureshi as the Panchkula commissioner of police. Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security. Qureshi will also continue to hold the charge of director general, renewable energy department. Apart from MTech and MBA, the officer also holds a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati,.
Balbir Sidhu condemns Punjab govt’s plan to relocate Mohali Medical College
Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the AAP-led state government's plan to relocate the Medical College in Phase 6. Sidhu said he had brought the Medical College in Mohali through his untiring efforts and classes had also started. Sidhu said the main hindrance for setting up the college was unavailability of land, yet he did his best to provide the required land.
Ludhiana | CIA Staff 3 dissolved second time in 2 years
Police commissioner Kautubh Sharma dissolved CIA Staff 3 on Tuesday and formed an anti-narcotic wing in the same building. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who was in-charge at CIA Staff 3, has been transferred to police lines. On May 18, 2020, the CIA staff-3 was dissolved and an anti-smuggling cell was formed. Later in June 2021, the police department had dissolved the anti-smuggling cell and formed CIA Staff 3 again.
Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana
Low pressure and Western Disturbance led to overcast conditions and strong winds during the morning but rain eluded the city on Tuesday. As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University, the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of the district. While the maximum temperature was 41C, the minimum was recorded at 23.4C on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify from April 22.
