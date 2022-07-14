Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings
In a bid to sensitise the general public on the importance of tree plantation, Van Mahotsav 2022, was launched on Wednesday at the vacated Colony Number 4 site in Industrial Area, Phase I.
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, the chief guest, flagged off the “Van Vibhag Apke Dawar” vehicles for the free distribution of the saplings at the doorsteps of residents.
The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings.
He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. He also interacted with the nearly 300 schoolchildren who participated in the plantation programme, encouraging them to not only plant, but also nurse the saplings afterwards. He also urged students to carry forward the message to their neighbourhood and friends.
The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.
Chief conservator of forest Debendra Dalai said the department had planned to plant 75 different tree species of medicinal value in a way that the Amrut Van will bloom throughout the year.
He added that a total 1,75,000 saplings will be planted in a phased manner on government and available private land, and 80,000 saplings were being distributed by the department.
-
Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission
The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd). SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.
-
Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse
A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.
-
Unidentified men enter Chandigarh school, brandish knife at teacher
In an alarming incident, two unidentified outsiders on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife. The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.
-
Firing at Panchkula cafe: Manager arrested for violating deadline
Over a week after a Ludhiana resident shot at a man outside Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 around 4 am on July 3, police have arrested the cafe's manager for running the establishment beyond the permissible deadline of 2 am. The manager, identified as Vijay Sharma, is a resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur.
-
CHB to offer new licences to heirs of deceased Small Flats allottees
UT adviser and Chandigarh Housing Board chairperson Dharam Pal announced that in cases where both the allottees, husband and wife have expired, after the allotment of Small Flats, a fresh licence will be created in favour of the surviving heirs, subject to them fulfilling requisite conditions. CHB initiates eviction drive An eviction drive was carried out by CHB in Dadumajra and Sector 38-West on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics