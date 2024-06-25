Chandigarh: Sector 50 resident looking for maid duped of 30,000

Police have lodged an FIR against a Delhi-based domestic help service agency for duping a Chandigarh resident of ₹30,000 in 2021. The complainant paid an advance of ₹ 30,000 to the agent associated with the Delhi-based agency via net banking and an additional ₹ 2,000 in cash to a woman who accompanied the maid to his home in Chandigarh (Getty image)

Complainant Balwant Rai Verma, a resident of Progressive Enclave, Sector 50-B, reported that he had hired a maid through M/s Sundri Domestic Help Service (Regd) Delhi on February 20, 2021.

The maid arrived at his residence between 9 pm and 10 pm, with the arrangement set at a monthly payment of ₹8,000. Verma paid an advance of ₹30,000 to Sudha Pal, the agent associated with the agency, via net banking and an additional ₹2,000 in cash to a woman who accompanied the maid to his home.

The maid stayed overnight and performed some work in the morning. However, around 8.30 am, Verma discovered that the main gate of his house was locked from the outside and the maid was missing. She left behind a bag with some clothes.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code against the agent and others involved in the fraud.