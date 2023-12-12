close_game
Chandigarh: Shanker, Keshav enter 2nd round of AITA National Tennis Tournament

Chandigarh: Shanker, Keshav enter 2nd round of AITA National Tennis Tournament

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 12, 2023 09:48 AM IST

Shanker overpowered Yuvraj Singh 6-0, 6-0 without conceding a single game. In another match, Keshav defeated Tanveer Singh of Punjab 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets

Third seed Shanker Heisnam and Keshav Dangi advanced into the boys’ U-18 second round during the AITA National Series Tennis Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium.

Keshav played in top form with his aggressive game style and won the first set 6-0 easily. In the second set, Keshav maintained his momentum and won the match 6-2. (AFP Photo)
Keshav played in top form with his aggressive game style and won the first set 6-0 easily. In the second set, Keshav maintained his momentum and won the match 6-2. (AFP Photo)

Shanker overpowered Yuvraj Singh 6-0, 6-0 without conceding a single game. In another match, Keshav defeated Tanveer Singh of Punjab 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets. Keshav played in top form with his aggressive game style and won the first set 6-0 easily. In the second set, Keshav maintained his momentum and won the match 6-2.

11th seed Arnav Bishnoi and Ashwajit Senjam also advanced into the second round. Arnav blanked Hardeep Soodan of J&K 6-0, 6-0. Those who moved into the second round are Abhimanyu Sangwal, Love Pahal, Varchasva Thapliyag, Prakash Sarran and Chandan Shivraj.

Sara Kandwal, Vaishnavi Singh and Adhirai moved into the second round in the girls’ U-18 singles. Adhirai K A of Tamil Nadu defeated Mannat Awasthi of Chandigarh 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets. Adhirai played a solid match and dominated throughout the match. In another match, Vaishnavi Singh of Delhi won from Jasmine Kaur of Haryana 7-5, 6-1. Reet Arora, Akshita Vashist, Ekam Shergill and Annanya Sharma also advanced into the second round.

