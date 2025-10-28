Chandigarh: Sikh activist Khalra’s brother addresses students at Panjab University

Despite the controversy around the event, Sikh rights’ activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s brother Amarjit Singh Khalra addressed students at a seminar organised by Sath party, at Panjab University on Monday.

The seminar, titled, ‘Human Rights and the Current Political Scenario of India’, was dedicated to Sikh guru Teg Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom anniversary.

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a human rights activist from Punjab who fought against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youths by Punjab Police during militancy. He investigated the mass cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. In 1995, he mysteriously disappeared, and a decade later, in 2005, four police officers were arrested for his alleged abduction and murder.

Khalra’s brother spoke to students about the current political and human rights situation in India, and the ‘Hindi, Hindu, and Hindustan’ ideology.

Amarjit also spoke about Guru Tegh Bahadur’s efforts for minorities and linked them to his brother’s efforts after 1984 and said that 350 years later, again Sikhs were targeted in the same manner during the riots.

The other speaker, Sikh activist Ajmer Singh spoke about the philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur and highlighted the differences between Western and Sikh principles. He also spoke about how dissenting voices are being muffled.

Controversy over permission

While students had sought permission from PU to hold this event – first in the Golden Jubilee Hall and later in the Law Auditorium, they were unable to get clearance, as the varsity said they didn’t complete the formalities. Even on Monday, the documents that were sought weren’t submitted but the event was held at the ground behind the Students Centre in a makeshift tent.

PUCSC vice-president Ashmeet Singh termed the varsity “biased” for not giving students permission to hold the event. University officials, however, noted that caution was taken as it was a religious event, and pointed out that the Sath party had held a discussion on Punjab floods a few days ago, for which a nod was given.