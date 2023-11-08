Chandigarh: Snatching purse lands duo in jail for 5 years

Two Dhanas residents who had snatched a woman’s purse in 2021 have been awarded five-year jail by a local court. The court of additional sessions judge convicted the duo, Dheeraj and Ritik, under Section 379-A of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty image)

The court of additional sessions judge convicted the duo, Dheeraj and Ritik, under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Residents of Kachhi Colony, Dhanas, they are in their early 20s.

As per police, the duo had snatched the purse of a woman, who was riding a Honda Activa, near the Grain Market roundabout in Sector 26.

Subsequently, a case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 26 police station and the accused were nabbed following a probe.

