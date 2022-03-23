Chandigarh |Social workers seek meeting with Banwarilal Purohit for group home for mentally ill
Citizens for Inclusive Living, an association working for the dignity and welfare of people with mental disabilities in Chandigarh, has requested UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit for a meeting regarding the temporary home for the mentally ill city residents.
On March 17, Purohit had directed that 16 CHB flats at Maloya be allocated for setting up a temporary home for the mentally ill while the administration readies a dedicated facility for them in Sector 34.
However, in a letter to the administrator, association president Neelu Sarin wrote, “We have been requesting you and the adviser to convene a joint meeting of all stakeholders – UT social welfare officials, caregivers, parents and mental health professionals. The committee established to look into group homes has misled you. It has never bothered to take our inputs. We unanimously and strongly oppose the move of setting up an ‘interim facility at 16 small flats converted into a separate enclosure’. The concept and language is derogatory and inhumane.”
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics