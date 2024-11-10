Chandigarh: Solar plant notices not linked to PM Surya Ghar scheme, says CREST

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has clarified that the resumption notices, being issued by the Estate Office to city residents for not installing rooftop solar power plants, are not connected with the central government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, but are being issued for violation of Chandigarh Building Rules. It said through a notification dated May 18, 2016, the UT administration had made the installation of solar power plants mandatory at all residential houses sized 500 square yards or above. Thus, violation of this direction constituted a building violation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RTI activist wrote to PMO

The clarification came after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sought details from CREST following a letter sent by Chandigarh-based RTI activist RK Garg.

In the letter, Garg highlighted, “The UT administration had recently issued notices in respect of resuming the properties of the general public who will not opt and install solar panels atop their property within the next 60 days. Coercive measures are being adopted to harass people for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.”

To clarify, CREST chief executive officer (CEO) Navneet said, “The UT Estate Office has served notices to those house owners who have not followed the guidelines mentioned in the 2016 notification and hence are in violation of the Rule 4.1 of Chandigarh Building Rules, 2017. These notices in no way have any connection with the PM Surya Ghar scheme.”

He said the PM Surya Ghar scheme was launched on February 13, 2024, to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity. Since the UT administration is committed for the welfare of citizens with all resources in place, to comply with the building rules, residents may take additional benefit from the central scheme.

The scheme offers a subsidy covering 60% of the cost for plants up to 2 kW, and 40% for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW, capped at 3 kW.

“To connect these notices for violation of the Chandigarh Building Rules, 2017, with the government scheme of public good is no way correct or justified,” he said.

In September, UT Estate Office had sent notices to 3,941 homeowners with properties of 500 square yards or more who had not installed rooftop solar systems. A two-month deadline, ending on November 6, was set to apply for the plants via the “pmsuryaghar.gov.in” portal.

As per the notice, home owners who do not comply by the deadline may face resumption of property.

As the deadline got over on November 6, only 820 of the 3,941 defaulting homeowners had responded with applications.

During a review meeting in Chandigarh on November 8, Union minister of power and housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar had come down heavily on UT officers for their plan to resume properties. “How can you resume someone’s property just for not installing solar plants? Imposing a fine would be more appropriate. Also, efforts should focus on raising awareness to encourage people to install the systems,” he had said.

A city-based lawyer has also challenged UT administration’s notice before the high court, claiming that the notices are illegal, without any legal sanction and authority. The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 14.