Chandigarh: Soon, register tree felling, pruning requests online
In a bid to ensure quick execution, the UT administration has issued a new guideline for taking down trees in the city, under which residents can approach the administration for all felling or pruning requests through a single window system, which will be developed by Chandigarh Smart City Limited.
A committee comprising officials from the civic body, engineering and forest departments has been constituted to oversee the same. The secretary, forest, will give the approvals for cutting of trees.
Pruning/pollarding or removal of dead/dry/dangerous standing trees will be approved by the department head concerned based on jurisdiction.
Citizens will also be able to track their applications online with a click of a button. The decision to revise the guidelines has come in the wake of the July 8 tree collapse at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, which claimed the life of a student and injuring several others.
Road safety: Still a long way to go for Chandigarh tricity
Much needs to be done in terms of road design, infrastructure and traffic management when it comes to road safety in the tricity, states RITES in its interim report. RITES, that is working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the burgeoning traffic woes in the tricity, has listed nine such LOS for Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, and found them equally lacking in the road safety parameter.
Chandigarh Police inspector in soup for contempt of court
Trouble is brewing for an inspector of the Chandigarh Police, as a judicial magistrate has complained against him to judicial magistrate Bharat for contempt of court. The inspector, Amanjot Singh, is posted with the operation cell in Sector 26. In his complaint, judicial magistrate Bharat said inspector Amanjot Singh, despite being a public servant, knowingly disobeyed the directions of law and used intemperate language in court.
Admission process for Chandigarh colleges to begin on July 23
Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in city colleges for the 2022-23 academic session can apply online from Saturday (July 23), as per the joint prospectus of government and aided colleges in Chandigarh that was launched by UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday. The web portal to fill the admission form will be open from July 23 to August 3 for first year admissions.
CBSE Class-10 results: Chandigarh’s Nahar Rohilla tops tricity with 99.8%
Scoring 99.8% marks, Nahar Rohilla of KBDAV School, Sector 7, has topped the tricity in the CBSE Class-10 exams, results of which were declared on Friday afternoon. A resident of Sector 33, Nahar scored 499 out of 500 marks, losing only one mark in social sciences. Nahar says he wants to opt for the medical stream and pursue his ambition of becoming a doctor. Although he has not finalised which specialty he will undertake.
CBSE Class-12 results: Girls outclass boys, top three of four streams in Chandigarh tricity
As many as seven students emerged as tricity toppers in their respective streams in the CBSE Class-12 results that were declared on Friday and six of these spots were swept by girls. Scoring 99.8% marks, Vrinda Gupta and Himanshi Garg, both from the commerce stream, and Divyam Goel, from non-medical, bagged the highest marks in the tricity. With a pass percentage of 94.97%, girls outshone boys, among whom 91.05% cleared the exams.
