Chandigarh: Soon, register tree felling, pruning requests online

In a bid to ensure quick execution, the UT administration has issued a new guideline for taking down trees in the city, under which residents can approach the administration for all felling or pruning requests through a single window system, which will be developed by Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

A committee comprising officials from the civic body, engineering and forest departments has been constituted to oversee the same. The secretary, forest, will give the approvals for cutting of trees.

Pruning/pollarding or removal of dead/dry/dangerous standing trees will be approved by the department head concerned based on jurisdiction.

Citizens will also be able to track their applications online with a click of a button. The decision to revise the guidelines has come in the wake of the July 8 tree collapse at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, which claimed the life of a student and injuring several others.