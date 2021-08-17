Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Soon, register vehicle theft FIR through mobile app
As per protocol, soon after a complaint is lodged on the mobile app, the investigating officer of the Chandigarh Police will visit the complainant once. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Chandigarh: Soon, register vehicle theft FIR through mobile app

The residents will also be able to check the status of their complaints using the app; police department coordinating with judiciary for integration before launching app
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:34 AM IST

Soon, residents will be able to lodge FIRs about stolen vehicles through a mobile application without having to visit the police station.

The UT administrator, VP Singh Badnore, in his speech on August 15, announced that the Chandigarh Police was in the process of developing a mobile app for registration and investigation of e-FIRs for motor vehicle theft.

Sources within the police force said that on an average, 5-6 vehicles were stolen in the city everyday, but because the complainants were required to visit the police station, FIRs would many times get delayed.

With the new app, however, complaints can be lodged anytime from anywhere. As per protocol, soon after a complaint is lodged, the investigating officer will visit the complainant once.

Superintendent of police (SP, city) Ketan Bansal said, “The residents will also be able to check the status of their complaints. After a stipulated period of 30 days, if the vehicle is not found, an untraced report will be updated on the app, which the complainant can use for insurance claim.”

Sources said the police department was now coordinating with the judiciary for integration and once that was done, the app would be launched.

