Chandigarh: Student returning from library robbed at gunpoint; three held

Cracking a gunpoint robbery in Sector 34 within 24 hours, where a teenaged student was targeted, police have arrested three youths. The three robbers had made off with a student’s mobile phone near Divisional Library (South), Sector 34, Chandigarh, after threatening him with a pistol past Monday midnight. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused have been identified as Suraj, alias Mota, 20, of Behlana; Sameer, 19, of Dhanas; and Birbal, 19, alias Khujali, alias Putla, of Aerocity, Mohali. All three work as waiters, said police.

They had made off with a student’s mobile phone near Divisional Library (South), Sector 34, after threatening him with a pistol and knife past Monday midnight.

The victim, Govind Singh, 19, a resident of Sector 45, told police that he was leaving for home around 1.30 am after a study session at the library.

On the way, three youths intercepted him. One of them pointed a knife at his chest, while another held a pistol to his abdomen to threaten him, while their accomplice snatched his mobile phone. He heard the accused brandishing the knife address his accomplices as Sameer and Birbal, who were egging him on to kill him. Issuing threats to him, the trio fled with his mobile phone.

Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused on Tuesday, and recovered the robbed mobile phone and weapons used in the crime from their possession.

Police secured their remand for two days after producing them in court.