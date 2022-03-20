Chandigarh: Three 3 parking employees arrested for extortion at Sector-26 grain market
Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Chandigarh Police have arrested a parking manager and his two staffers for charging entry fees at the Sector 26 grain market.
On March 16, the high court bench of justice Rajbir Sehrawat had directed the Chandigarh Police to register criminal case against the market’s parking contractor if his staff is found charging parking fee at the entry gates of the market.
The order was passed on a plea by one Amit Kumar Bansal and three others, who in February had approached the court alleging that the parking contractor had been assigned only some particular slots for the operation and management of paid parking. But he had been levying parking fee even at the market’s entry points, irrespective of where the vehicles were headed. Neither any tender was floated nor was any entry fee ever imposed by the authority concerned, the petitioners had argued.
Following the court order, police found the contractor’s staff illegally levying fee at the entry points of the market, and arrested parking manager Mandeep and his workers, Zahid Sikander and Amir, all residents of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.
They were booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.
Also named in the FIR are the parking contractor, Mohammad Idrish Khan of New Indira Colony, Sector 13, Manimajra, and officers of the market committee, who are in charge of the operations and management of the parking contract.
Officials privy to the matter said they were investigating the case and more arrests were likely to be made soon.
Amit Kumar Bansal, a businessman, who is among the petitioners who had approached the high court, said, “It’s not just traders and customers who visit the market. Around 30 families are also living in the shop-cum-flats here and have to pay the parking fee just to bring their vehicles to their residence. Whenever the contractor was approached about this, he dismissed us rudely and even threatened to beat us up. We wrote to the authorities concerned several times, but our pleas were ignored, forcing us to approach the high court as a last resort.”
-
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
-
On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations
Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.
-
13-year-old, mother killed as speeding car hits auto in Delhi's Barapullah
The errant vehicle, a Tata Nexon car, also hit another taxi, a Swift Dzire car, but its occupants -- a driver and a woman passenger -- escaped unhurt. The driver of the taxi claimed that there were three people in the Nexon car and that they fled from the spot immediately after the accident, leaving the crashed car behind.
-
IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue
In Delhi and rest of northwest India, the heat is mainly due to lack of any active pre-monsoon activity that breaks the heat spell, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.
-
Minor girl raped by her father and brother: Pune Police
A case has been registered against four members of the survivor’s family under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics