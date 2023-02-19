Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Three suffer burn injuries after leaking cylinder catches fire

Chandigarh: Three suffer burn injuries after leaking cylinder catches fire

Published on Feb 19, 2023 03:03 AM IST

The victims were rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh; all three injured are Punjab government employees and reside in the sector’s government housing

Chandigarh Police said the leaking cylinder caught fire after a “jot” was lit as part of Mahashivratri prayers. (HT Photo/for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three persons sustained minor injuries after a leaking cylinder caught fire in Sector 39 on Saturday.

The injured persons have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, Parminder Kumar and Mohan Lal, all residents of Sector 39. Sandeep sustained 40% burn injuries, while the other sustained minor burns.

They were rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. All three injured are Punjab government employees and reside in the sector’s government housing.

Sharing details of the incident, Sandeep’s wife said the cylinder had been delivered around a week ago from Jai Gas agency in Sector 40. It began leaking on Saturday so the family put it out in their veranda.

Police said that the leaking cylinder caught fire after a “jot” was lit as part of Mahashivratri prayers.

After reports of the incident, a fire tender was rushed to Sector 39, but the fire had been doused by the time it reached the spot.

