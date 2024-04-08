Chandigarh: Tubewell operator arrested for stealing scooter

The operations cell of the UT police on Sunday arrested a tubewell operator for stealing a Honda Activa scooter. The accused in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT)

The stolen scooter was recovered from the possession of the accused, Mohit Gosain, a resident of Sector 29-A. He works as a tubewell operator at Makhan Majra.

Police had launched a probe on the complaint of Sonica Sharma, a resident of Zirakpur. She had reported that her scooter was stolen from the parking area of The Jungle Bar, Kalagram, Railway Colony.

Based on a tip-off, police officials apprehended Gosain from Sector 29.

Police said he had a tainted past, as he was previously involved in two criminal cases, including of molestation, registered at the Industrial Area police station, and another of house theft, registered at the Sector 26 police station.