Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two caught with 40,000 in fake currency
Chandigarh Police recovered 80 fake notes of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 denomination.
Chandigarh Police recovered 80 fake notes of 500 denomination.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Two caught with 40,000 in fake currency

Two men were arrested with counterfeit currency worth 40,000 and a knife near the rally ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh, following a tip-off
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:00 AM IST

Two men have been arrested with counterfeit currency worth 40,000 and a knife in their possession near the Sector-25 rally ground on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Chandigarh Police said.

As per cops, they had received a tip-off about the duo and a team was sent to nab them. The accused are Ashwani, 30, of Sector 7 and Subhash, 32, of Sector 25.

Ashwani was previously arrested in an NDPS case as well, the police said.

He is said to be an addict and was found carrying 80 fake notes of 500 denomination, which he was using to buy drugs from Delhi. The knife was recovered from Subhash.

A case under Section 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act was registered against the two at the Sector-11 police station.

They were on Sunday produced in a court, which sent Subhash to judicial custody and Ashwani to two-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.