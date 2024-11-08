Chandigarh: Two Manimajra fire officers arrested for taking 80,000 bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Manimajra station fire officer Dassehru Singh and leading fireman Kamleshwar for demanding bribe to issue a fire no-objection certificate (NOC). Manimajra station fire officer Dassehru Singh was arrested along with leading fireman Kamleshwar for demanding bribe to issue a fire no-objection certificate (NOC). (HT Photo)

The accused were caught red-handed while accepting ₹80,000 as bribe in a planned CBI trap operation on Thursday evening.

CBI officials privy to the case said the arrested officials allegedly demanded the bribe to expedite the issuance of the NOC, a document required for compliance with fire safety regulations under the National Building Code of India, 2016.

The applicant, not willing to pay the bribe, approached the CBI with a complaint.

Acting swiftly, CBI laid a strategic trap and managed to capture both Singh and Kamleshwar while accepting the bribe. Raids were also conducted at the residences of both officers.

Corruption could be running deep in MC fire dept

CBI sources revealed that they will be scrutinising the assets of the accused officers as part of a larger investigation into alleged corruption within the municipal corporation’s fire department.

They said the duo had named several senior officials within the department, suggesting a possible nexus involving higher-ranking personnel in the issuance of NOCs in exchange for bribes.

Manimajra fire station holds a crucial role in Chandigarh’s fire safety infrastructure, given its strategic location near both densely populated residential areas and significant commercial hubs. Its strategic location and the scope of its jurisdiction make it an influential authority in fire safety compliance, particularly in the issuance of NOCs.

NOCs are legally required for businesses, industrial units, high-rise residential buildings and even government establishments to certify compliance with fire safety regulations.

But while there are around 20,000 commercial and government buildings in Chandigarh, only a handful adhere to fire safety norms.

Following the arrests, CBI is pursuing a thorough investigation to determine if more personnel within the fire station or related departments are involved in similar corrupt practices.