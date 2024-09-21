Chandigarh: Vegetable vendor stabbed with knife in road rage incident

A group of youths assaulted, stabbed and disrobed a vegetable vendor in a road rage incident in Mauli Jagran on Tuesday. The victim, Alok Kumar, had accidentally bumped his vegetable cart into a youth, which spurred the attack, said police. (iStock)

Kumar, a resident of Mauli Complex, told police that he was on his way around 4 pm, when he got into an argument with a boy named Noni for bumping his cart into him.

Alok said he eventually attempted to leave the area. But Noni, along with others, identified as Vijay, Mohit and Krish, blocked his path.

Alok alleged that Noni restrained him and Vijay stabbed him in the head with a knife. As people gathered at the scene, the attackers fled.

As he struggled back to his feet and reached his neighbourhood, the group surrounded him again.

Kumar alleged that Vijay threatened to kill him and made further attempts to stab him in the neck. Although he managed to escape with minor cuts, he sustained further injuries as the group assaulted him with sticks, punches and kicks, he alleged. They also tore his clothes, leaving him exposed and dragged him by his hair on the road, before he managed to flee to safety.

Alok was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was treated for his injuries.

Following his complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 190, 191 (2), 191 (3), 126 (2), 115 (2), 118 (1) and 109 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mauli Jagran station. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the accused involved in the brutal attack.