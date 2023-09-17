Chandigarh: Woman snatches bus passenger’s gold chain near PGIMER

An Ambala resident fell prey to a female snatcher, who made off with her gold chain while she was boarding a bus near PGIMER in Sector 12, Chandigarh, on Friday. A homemaker, the victim said while returning to Ambala, she was about to board a bus at the bus stop near PGIMER, Chandigarh, when she felt a tug on her neck, but she ignored it. (Getty Images)

The victim, Meena Devi, 56, told police that she was visiting Chandigarh to submit her daughter’s form at Panjab University.

A homemaker, Devi said while returning, she was about to board a bus at the bus stop near PGIMER, when she felt a tug on her neck, but she ignored it.

When she got seated in the bus, she realised that her gold chain was gone. She told the police that she suspected that a woman standing behind her snatched her chain.

Police have registered a snatching case against the unidentified woman at the Sector 11 police station.

