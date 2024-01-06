Chandigarh: Work on new DC office building set to begin in April

The UT engineering department is expected to begin construction of the new building for the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Sector 17 in April this year. The seven-storey building will have parking space for around 600 cars in the basement. (HT)

While the soil investigation report has already cleared the proposed site, located next to Hotel Shivalikview, for construction, the UT administration will soon send an estimate of ₹125 crore to the central government for approval. The project will be completed in two years.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “The project layout will be finalised by January-end. The building will come up with future-proof technologies with a minimal carbon footprint and conform to 5-star GRIHA rating.”

The seven-storey building will have parking space for around 600 cars in the basement. It will also house several offices, including those of the Registering and Licensing Authority, registrar co-operative societies, excise and taxation department, census department, election department, revenue department, tehsildar office, food and supplies department, labour department, industries department, colony rehabilitation wing, building branch, and Red Cross.

Incorporating the latest environmental norms, the building will have a sewage treatment plant and rooftop solar power plant, to generate its own tertiary treated water and electricity.

The existing DC Office building, near the TS Central State Library in Sector 17, is proposed to be converted into a modern art gallery with an amphitheatre in front of it.

The proposal to relocate the DC office within Sector 17 was mooted in 2018. The administration subsequently identified the vacant two-acre land next to Hotel Shivalikview for the project.

Soil testing was conducted to assess the project site’s capability to withstand the structural load of the building. It is influenced by several factors, including weather conditions, climate changes and historical land usage.

The process involved scrutinising the chemical and physical composition of the soil.

The dimensions and depth of the foundation pillars are determined based on the soil quality. Additionally, testing helps in identifying the soil’s water level and the required quality of construction materials.