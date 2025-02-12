Chandigarjh mayor constitutes 12 sub-committees of MC

In a significant administrative move, city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Tuesday constituted three crucial statutory committees and nine sub-committees of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC). This marks the first time in the current MC House’s tenure that all committees have been formed after the elections. The three statutory committees-- road, house tax assessment, and water supply and sewerage disposal, have financial powers of ₹ 25 lakh each, while the nine sub-committees will be authorised to handle matters worth ₹ 15 lakh each. (HT File Photo)

The three statutory committees-- road, house tax assessment, and water supply and sewerage disposal, have financial powers of ₹25 lakh each, while the nine sub-committees will be authorised to handle matters worth ₹15 lakh each. The finance and contract committee (F&CC), with a financial authority of ₹50 lakh, plays a pivotal role in financial decision-making.

The nine special sub-committees are formed on sanitation, environment and city beautification, electricity, fire and emergency services, apni mandi and day market, women empowerment, enforcement, slum colonies and village development and art, culture and sports.

The establishment of these committees comes after a year of inactivity in the civic body. Former mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor formed the committees last year, but no meeting was convened due to a lack of appointed chairpersons. Moreover, the nine sub-committees were never formed under Dhalor’s leadership.

The committees were also not constituted during the tenure of BJP mayors Sarabjit Kaur and Anup Gupta in 2022 and 2023 ,respectively.

The members of the road committee include—Dalip Sharma, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Sarbjit Kaur, Maheshinder Singh, Gurcharanjit Singh, Suman Devi, Manaur, Nirmla Devi, and Naresh Panchal.

Whereas,the members of water supply and sewerage disposal committee are Sarbjit Kaur, Gurcharanjit Singh, Kanwarjeet Singh, Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, Saurabh Joshi, Prem Lata, Jasbir Singh, Darshana and Satinder Singh Sidhu.

Lastly, the house tax assessment committee includes Ramneek Singh Bedi, Anup Gupta, Gurbax Rawat, Jasmanpreet Singh, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Anju Katyal, Damanpreet Singh, Taruna Mehta, and Amit Jindal.