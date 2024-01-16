Chandigrh court holds teen boy guilty of kidnapping, raping minor girl

A fast-track POCSO court has held a teenager boy guilty of raping and kidnapping a minor girl after luring her with marriage in 2021. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Tuesday. (HT)

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Tuesday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The juvenile was booked in a zero FIR under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc) and 376 (rape on a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Zirakpur police station on February 1, 2021.

The minor girl’s father, a resident of Burail, Chandigarh, had told police that he remained home due to his disability. On January 24, 2021, his minor daughter went somewhere without informing the family.

When he called her mobile phone number, she revealed that she will not return home, as she had gone with a boy and wanted to marry him.

The girl was traced to a hotel on January 31, 2021, following which she revealed that the boy lured her on the pretext of marriage and raped her at another hotel, before leaving her at this hotel.

The girl was medically examined at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, and samples from both the girl and the accused were drawn for forensic purposes. Later, the boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Chandigarh, and remained in custody for the trial.