Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Channi appeals industry honchos to become partners in Punjab’s progress
chandigarh news

Channi appeals industry honchos to become partners in Punjab’s progress

Channi, who had similar interactions a few days back with the captains of industry based in Punjab, will meeting more industrialists on Monday for their suggestions and feedback before the investors’ meet
Channi said investments of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,000 crore in the past four years reflect the enormous confidence and trust demonstrated by investors in the conducive and sustainable ecosystem in Punjab.
Channi said investments of over 99,000 crore in the past four years reflect the enormous confidence and trust demonstrated by investors in the conducive and sustainable ecosystem in Punjab.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged top honchos of industry from across globe to become partner in state’s progress.

The CM made the request after meeting a delegation of German companies operating in the state. The meeting was a precursor to the two-day “Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2021” on October 26 and 27.

Channi, who had similar interactions a few days back with the captains of industry based in Punjab, will meeting more industrialists on Monday for their suggestions and feedback before the investors’ meet.

He said investments of over 99,000 crore in the past four years reflect the enormous confidence and trust demonstrated by investors in the conducive and sustainable ecosystem in the state. “These consultations with industry will go a long way in improving the delivery of governance thus ensuring ease of doing business in the state,” he said in a statement.

Principal Secretary to CM Hussan Lal, principal secretary, investment promotion, Tejveer Singh, special principal secretary to CM Kamal Kishore Yadav and CEO Invest Punjab Rajat Agarwal were among those present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out