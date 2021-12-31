Channi calls BJP real enemy of Punjab

RAMPURA (BATHINDA): Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday called the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) the “real enemy of Punjab” indicating political discomfort among the Congress leadership after several politicians are joining the saffron party ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

At an election rally in Rampura Phul segment, Channi gave a call to Congress workers to get united to take on the BJP strongly. It was probably the first occasion in the last few weeks when the CM spoke against the BJP.

After the repeal of the contentious farm laws, the Punjab Congress leadership has been focusing attacks on the principal opposition the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the traditional rival Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as the BJP was not seen as a formidable front in the state.

“Punjabis should remember the BJP-led Union government’s role in introducing the black farm laws,” the CM said.

Channi also targeted former CM Captain Amarinder Singh for partnering with the BJP. “They (BJP and Capt) worked against the interests of Punjabis and it must not be forgotten,” said the CM.

Channi projects himself as CM face

A day after head of the Congress’s campaign committee Sunil Jakhar said that the party would contest the next elections without any CM face, Channi appealed for support to hold the top post for the next five years.

Channi urged people to vote for the Congress in the forthcoming elections to mark their approval of his three-month stint as the CM.

“AAP leaders from Delhi are appealing for a chance to rule in Punjab. You tested Akalis and Captain as well. Now, people should audit the performance of my government’s tenure and cast vote for inclusive development and welfare,” said the CM.

Channi backed incumbent Congress legislator from Rampura Phul Gurpreet Singh Kangar, who was dropped as a cabinet minister in September after Captain’s exit, as the Congress nominee from the segment.

“Kangar was always a key supporter of Amarinder whereas I was among the opponents of the ex-CM. A capable leader like Kangar deserves to represent the constituency again. He should be elected again to make position stronger for governance term for five full years,” the CM appealed at the event.

CM faces protest

Authorities faced an embarrassing situation after a section of gathering, including women, protested near the place where Channi addressed the gathering. Police had a tough time controlling the protesters demanding job regularisation.

After arriving at the venue, Channi immediately ordered the police to remove barricades and allow people to sit in the space secured for security near the stage. Soon a large number of people reached and started raising slogans as the CM began his address.

Infuriated, the CM ordered the police to remove the protesters from the rally area.

“I will not tolerate obstructionists. My government cannot be held to ransom and such organisations cannot gain my sympathy. We have assured governance in a fair and transparent manner and there is no space for such an attitude,” he said.

The CM announced ₹10 crore grant for the overall development of Rampura Phul constituency. He also announced upgrade of the civil hospital and opening a trauma centre. He laid the foundation stone for two ITIs and a flyover between the railway station and Geeta Bhawan road. Channi also dedicated a new building of Veterinary Science College constructed at a cost of ₹105 crore.