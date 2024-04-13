 Channi trying to gain political mileage out of religion: MLA Chaudhary - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Channi trying to gain political mileage out of religion: MLA Chaudhary

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 13, 2024 07:02 AM IST

MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said, “The Punjabi society stands as a beacon of communal harmony and brotherhood among people of all religions, but Channi was told to leave from a religious place due to his conduct.”

Addressing the controversy over stopping former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from participating in namaz in Jalandhar, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said on Friday that people had seen through “Channi’s attempts to gain political mileage out of religion and thwarted his devious agenda”.

Addressing the controversy over stopping former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from participating in namaz in Jalandhar, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said on Friday that people had seen through “Channi’s attempts to gain political mileage out of religion and thwarted his devious agenda”. (HT File)
Addressing the controversy over stopping former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from participating in namaz in Jalandhar, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said on Friday that people had seen through “Channi’s attempts to gain political mileage out of religion and thwarted his devious agenda”. (HT File)

The video of an elderly person arguing with Channi asking him not to politicise the Eid celebrations went viral on Friday.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He said, “The Punjabi society stands as a beacon of communal harmony and brotherhood among people of all religions, but Channi was told to leave from a religious place due to his conduct.”

During his attendance at the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, Channi was asked by attendees to leave, prompting him to relocate to the rear row.

Chaudhary said that religion should never be mixed with politics and the people of Jalandhar were intelligent enough to reject the politics of appeasement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Channi trying to gain political mileage out of religion: MLA Chaudhary
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On