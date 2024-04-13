Channi trying to gain political mileage out of religion: MLA Chaudhary

Addressing the controversy over stopping former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from participating in namaz in Jalandhar, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said on Friday that people had seen through “Channi’s attempts to gain political mileage out of religion and thwarted his devious agenda”. Addressing the controversy over stopping former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from participating in namaz in Jalandhar, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said on Friday that people had seen through “Channi’s attempts to gain political mileage out of religion and thwarted his devious agenda”. (HT File)

The video of an elderly person arguing with Channi asking him not to politicise the Eid celebrations went viral on Friday.

He said, “The Punjabi society stands as a beacon of communal harmony and brotherhood among people of all religions, but Channi was told to leave from a religious place due to his conduct.”

During his attendance at the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, Channi was asked by attendees to leave, prompting him to relocate to the rear row.

Chaudhary said that religion should never be mixed with politics and the people of Jalandhar were intelligent enough to reject the politics of appeasement.