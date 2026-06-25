Chanot village water protest: Villagers allege ‘betrayal’ by mediator, seek support from khap panchayats

Hunger strike in Chanot village, which has been ongoing for the past 40 days over a Bhakra drinking water pipeline T-joint, took a dramatic turn on Wednesday as protesters barred Somesh Pandit—former president of the Haryana Sarpanch Association who is acting as a mediator—accusing him of a betrayal of trust. On Tuesday, the public health engineering department, backed by police deployment, resumed pipeline-laying work beyond the disputed site. (HT Photo)

The protest committee alleged that villagers were persuaded to end their hunger strike after being assured that a T-connection would be provided, only for the administration to remove it later.

Meanwhile, the villagers have announced to seek support of khap panchayats and will soon hold a meeting with the khap leaders. However, the villagers did not disclose their further course of action but said that they would soon resume their hunger strike.

On Tuesday, the public health engineering department (PHED), backed by police deployment, resumed pipeline-laying work beyond the disputed site. However, strong resistance from villagers forced authorities to temporarily halt the work.

Later, construction resumed under tight security with police deployed to prevent any disruption. However, hundreds of villagers, including supporters from neighbouring villages, gathered at the protest site, tied their hands with chains, and marched through the village, accusing the government of betrayal and demanding a permanent solution to the drinking water crisis.

Former sarpanch Satyawan Duhan alleged that villagers had been misled by individuals linked to the ruling party, who had assured them that the T-connection had received official approval. “The connection was installed, celebrated as a victory, and then uprooted. The entire village feels betrayed,” he added.

Protest committee leader Anoop Chanot demanded immediate intervention by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and warned that the movement could intensify further. He said that if the government failed to provide water through the T-connection, villagers would submit a memorandum to the President seeking permission for euthanasia.

Tek Ram, one of the elderly villagers who had observed a prolonged fast, alleged that the hunger strike had been ended under false assurances and claimed that protesters were now facing police pressure and legal action.

Meanwhile, Somesh Pandit, who previously claimed to be a mediator and played a key role in installing the T-joint, also visited the village despite opposition from protesters. He claimed that officials had asked him to help end the hunger strike and facilitate a resolution. He maintained that he had acted in good faith and vowed to continue supporting the villagers’ cause.

Meanwhile, PHED executive engineer Sanjeev Tyagi said the department had resumed work on the Bhakhra pipeline after leaving out the disputed stretch. “The government’s priority is to ensure drinking water supply to all residents. The pipeline work is continuing as per the approved plan and legal procedures,” he said.