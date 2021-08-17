Chaos marks second Ambala MC House meeting

The second House meeting of the Ambala municipal corporation on Monday concluded without any productive discussions amid constant disruptions.

The meeting that took place after almost six months began at 9am and was marred by confrontation between BJP and Congress councillors.

Guards had to be called as BJP members protested and called for the expulsion of Congress councillor Mithun Verma for allegedly “insulting women” after he had a face-off with the saffron party’s Monika Mal.

Even as mayor Shakti Rani Sharma intervened and the House was set in order, it failed to discuss any of the nine new agendas and 90 additional agendas.

The meeting was finally called off around 2pm as BJP’s Hitesh Jain complained of low sugar level due to a prolonged proceesings, a concern endorsed by his fellow party members. Later, talking to media, the mayor, who belongs to Haryana Jan Chetna Party, condemned such behaviour.

Earlier, during the meeting, most councillors objected to the action taken report on agendas of the first meeting presented by an executive officer. The members, mostly from the mayor’s party, also demanded action against an executive engineer for no progress on proposals passed by the House in the previous meeting that was held in February. MC commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata gave the officials two-week ultimatum to take up the pending proposals.