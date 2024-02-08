Charges framed against former Hry DSP, ex-IAF personnel in cocaine smuggling case

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge in Mohali on Wednesday framed charges against former Haryana DSP and a retired Air Force personnel in money laundering in a cocaine smuggling case. ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Punjab Police under Section 22 of the NDPS Act,1985, against Dara Singh, Gurdarshan Singh and others (iStock)

They have been charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had filed a prosecution complaint under the PMLA, 2002, on October 21, 2022, against former DSP Gurdarshan Singh Sodhi and retired Air Force personnel Dara Singh. Sodhi was working as DSP (wireless) in the telecommunications cell of Haryana Police Headquarters, Panchkula.

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Punjab Police under Section 22 of the NDPS Act,1985, against Dara Singh, Gurdarshan Singh and others.

On August 29, 2008, during a police check post, pursuant to intelligence received qua apprehension of accused Dara Singh, Punjab Police recovered 1.230 kilograms of cocaine from the car owned and driven by accused Dara Singh. He was arrested on the spot and after recording his statement, on the same day, the other accused former DSP Gurdarshan Singh was arrested at Sector 27, Chandigarh.

ED investigation revealed that accused Gurdarshan Singh had sold the contraband -- 1.23 kg of cocaine valued ₹50 lakhs approximately (proceeds of crime) in the international market to the accused Dara Singh in lieu of which Dara Singh has issued two bearer cheques to the tune of ₹6 lakhs and ₹4 lakhs respectively.

These bearer cheques were accepted by him as security for the payment against the prospective sale of contraband by Dara Singh. The cheques were recovered from the house of Gurdarshan Singh.

After filing of prosecution complaint, non bailable-warrant was issued by special court, Mohali, against Dara Singh and subsequently, Dara Singh was arrested by the Investigating Officer and was sent to judicial custody by the special court, Mohali.