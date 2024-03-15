Charges framed against two Chandigarh cops in 50,000 bribe case

A special CBI court has framed charges against two suspended Chandigarh cops in a ₹50,000 bribery case from 2023. The accused cops were nabbed while accepting ₹ 50,000 as the first instalment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Charges against the accused, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Virender Kumar and head constable Randeep Singh Rana, have been framed under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code .

In March 2023, CBI had arrested the duo for accepting ₹50,000 as bribe from a Dhanas man after threatening to implicate him a fake rape case.

The cops, who were deployed at the Sector 24 police post, were booked on the basis of transcripts of conversation between them and complainant Ranjeet Singh.

On March 15, 2023, Ranjeet had approached CBI, alleging that Rana, who was his former tenant, had been threatening to implicate him in a fake rape case and sought ₹20,000 to back down.

He alleged that Rana had already taken ₹10,000 from him five days ago and later mounted pressure on him to meet ASI Virender Kumar.

After Ranjeet lodged a complaint with the SP, CBI, Chandigarh, a trap was laid, wherein the complainant was to record the conversation between him and the cops. On meeting the cops, Ranjeet agreed to pay the remaining amount, but he was asked to pay ₹1 lakh on March 17. Ranjeet informed CBI that he agreed to arrange ₹50,000 as the first instalment, following which the accused cops were nabbed while accepting the amount.