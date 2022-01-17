CHB flats: Chandigarh mayor promises to take up RWAs’ issues on need-based changes with admn

The three recently appointed non-official members of the Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB’s) board of directors, Hitesh Puri of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), former mayor Poonam Sharma and architect Surinder Bahga called for a meeting with representatives of the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of CHB complexes at the Sector 40 community centre on Sunday. Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur was also present at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the mayor listened to the problems regarding need-based changes raised by the RWAs and said she will take up the issues with the administration.

While Bahga was unable to attend the meeting, both Puri and Sharma were present. Puri spoke about the Delhi model, which many CHB associations have demanding for many years. “The officials have ruled out the possibility of implementing a Delhi model in Chandigarh, as it has led to problems in Delhi. But, we have been asked to develop a different model to solve the issue of need-based changes.”

Former mayor Sharma added, “In the previous years, we have organised many protests to make the administration aware of these issues. The time has come to ask for our right. We will also talk to Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and take up the issue with the Centre.”

Local councillor Gurbax Rawat, who was also present at the meeting, said, “There are many issues in the CHB houses in this ward. In the LIG duplex houses in Sector 40, the top floor’s bathroom has been made on top of the kitchen of the ground floor. So what if the people decided to get these changes sorted out by their own. We are willing to rise above party lines and collectively work towards the betterment of people.” Councillor from ward number 34 Gurpreet Singh, who also lives in a CHB house, expressed support for the initiative.

The various RWAs demanded that the Delhi need based changes model be adopted here as well and notices on old violations not be served until it is implemented. They demanded that transfer of properties should not be stopped because of changes made in their flats. Residents demanded that Transfers based in on GPA valid before September 2011 should be accepted.

Both Puri and Sharma assured the gathering that they will raise the residents’ viewpoints in the next need-based changes meeting of Chandigarh Housing Board which will be held on January 19.