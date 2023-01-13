Chefs’ ode to winter

Food is comforting all-year-round, but especially so in winters. At this time of the year, it is lip-smacking, warm delicacies that help most foodies come out from under the giant pile of blankets. A soul-warming bowl of soup, a gooey and sinfully chocolaty dessert, or a spicy platter of meat or veggies made using seasonal ingredients is all people crave and dream of. So, we bring you some winter-special recipes by tricity chefs that will help you earn praise from friends and family.

Ginger-Turmeric Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 1 leek (sliced), 2 carrots (diced), 2 celery stalks (diced), 1 stalk lemongrass (trimmed, bruised and halved), 5-7 stalks fresh flat-leaf parsley, 4cm piece fresh ginger (peeled), 2.5 red chillies (trimmed, split), 2 garlic cloves (crushed), 1/4 tsp ground turmeric, 2l chicken stock, 2 chicken breast fillets (thinly sliced), 150gm dried linguine pasta (halved), 2 tbsp fresh parsley (chopped), lemon zest (for garnish)

Method:

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add leek, carrot and celery, and cook until the leek starts to soften. Add lemongrass, parsley stalks, ginger, chilli, garlic and turmeric. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Increase flame to high, add stock and bring it to boil. Simmer for 30 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Remove lemongrass, parsley stalks and ginger. Add chicken. Cook for 10 minutes. Add pasta. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until the pasta is al dente and the chicken is cooked. Stir in chopped parsley. Top with chilli, lemon zest and parsley leaves and serve.

- Chef Nergis S, of Spooned

Murg Gulshan

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized chicken, 150 gm desi ghee, 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste, 2 tsp black pepper, salt (to taste), 6 each green cardamom, cloves and cinnamon stick (powdered), 1 tsp dried rose petal powder, 1tsp coriander powder, 1/2 tsp sugar, 1/2 tsp kasuri methi powder, 3 tsp lemon juice, bay leaves, 150 ml milk, gram flour, For garnish: fresh edible flowers, basil, coriander leaves, 1 handful fried onions

Method:

Cut the chicken into around 12 pieces and wash properly. Add ginger-garlic paste, salt, black pepper and lemon juice. Keep aside for an hour. Add some gram flour to absorb the moisture, mix well and fry on low to medium heat in desi ghee. Add rest of the spices in the leftover ghee, mix well, add milk and stir. Add pre-fried chicken, cover and cook for a few minutes on low heat. Garnish and serve with hot chapattis.

- Chef Dr Izzat Husain, of Zafrani

Tawa vegetable curry

Ingredients:

2 tbsp cooking oil, 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste, 1 cup tomato puree, 2 tsp dhaniya powder, 1 tsp amchoor, 1/4 tsp hing, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1/2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder, 2 tsp roasted cumin powder, 1 tsp saunf, salt (to taste), 1/4 tsp black pepper powder, 1/4 cup thick curd, 2 tbsp dried kasuri methi, 1 tbsp fresh cream

Method:

Cook the ginger-garlic paste and tomato puree in oil on medium heat until it becomes a thick paste and the oil separates. Add spices and cook for 2-3 minutes on medium heat. Turn off the heat and add thick curd and mix well. On low flame, add kasuri methi. Finish with fresh cream. Add veggies or protein of your choice and enjoy.

- Chef Jasreen Kaur, of Chandigarh Bakery

Grilled River Trout

Ingredients:

220 gm River Trout, 30 gm US lemon, 10 gm fresh fennel, 5 gm chives, 20 gm aragula, 5 gm red radish carpaccio, 15 gm cherry tomatoes, 20 gm banana leaf; For marination: 5 gm chopped garlic, 3 gm bird eye chilli, 7 gm thyme, 25 ml olive oil, 8 gm salt, 4 gm pepper, 5 ml lemon juice, 4 gm fresh fennel, 4 gm fresh dill

Method:

Remove the head, scales and bones from the central part of the of the river trout. Pat dry with clean paper towel. In a bowl add all the marination ingredients. Apply the marinate to the fish and keep aside for minimum three hours. Place the banana leaf on low flame to soften it. Wrap the fish in it. Take the red radish carpaccio, arugula, cherry tomatoes, fresh fennel, chives and toss them in any dressing of your choice. Put the banana-wrapped fish on grill and cook on 200°C on both sides for five minutes. Serve with a side of fresh salad and a charred lemon.

- Chef Anubhav Moza, of Olive Café & Bar

Khajoor Anjeer Halwa

Ingredients:

150 gm dried fig, 100 gm date, 25 gm ghee, 5 gm cardamom powder, sugar (as per taste)

Method:

Soak dried figs and dates in warm water for 30 minutes. Discard the water. Grind the figs and dates to create a fine paste. In a heavy bottomed pan, heat ghee and add the paste. Saute on low flame till the moisture evaporates. Add green cardamom powder and sugar. Garnish with nuts and serve warm.

- Executive Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Taj Palace

