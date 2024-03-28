 Chief electoral officer reviews preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Himachal’s Hamirpur - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chief electoral officer reviews preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Himachal’s Hamirpur

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 28, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The Himachal chief electoral officer instructed the district officials to ensure wide publicity of various apps of the Election Commission of India

Himachal Pradesh chief electoral officer Maneesh Garg on Wednesday presided over a meeting with the district officials in Hamirpur to review the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections.

The chief electoral officer reviewed preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal’s Hamirpur. (HT File)
The chief electoral officer reviewed preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal’s Hamirpur. (HT File)

He instructed the district officials to ensure wide publicity of various apps of the Election Commission of India. “Apart from the candidates, political parties and common voters, these apps can also prove to be very convenient for the officers and employees deployed on election duty,” Garg said, adding that along with officers and employees, representatives of political parties should also be given training on the apps and they should be made aware of the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The officer also held extensive discussions with the officials regarding voter registration, possibilities of increasing the voting percentage and necessary arrangements at the polling stations. He also issued guidelines regarding voting of service voters, disabled voters and voters above 85 years of age. He said that there should be adequate arrangements for training of officers and employees regarding the election process.

Garg also visited some polling stations of Sujanpur assembly constituency and took stock of the basic facilities and expressed satisfaction over all the preparations being done in Sujanpur assembly constituency in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He appreciated the various activities being organized under the awareness program ‘Sweep’ of the Election Commission of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chief electoral officer reviews preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Himachal’s Hamirpur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On