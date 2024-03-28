Chief electoral officer reviews preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Himachal’s Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh chief electoral officer Maneesh Garg on Wednesday presided over a meeting with the district officials in Hamirpur to review the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections. The chief electoral officer reviewed preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal’s Hamirpur. (HT File)

He instructed the district officials to ensure wide publicity of various apps of the Election Commission of India. “Apart from the candidates, political parties and common voters, these apps can also prove to be very convenient for the officers and employees deployed on election duty,” Garg said, adding that along with officers and employees, representatives of political parties should also be given training on the apps and they should be made aware of the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The officer also held extensive discussions with the officials regarding voter registration, possibilities of increasing the voting percentage and necessary arrangements at the polling stations. He also issued guidelines regarding voting of service voters, disabled voters and voters above 85 years of age. He said that there should be adequate arrangements for training of officers and employees regarding the election process.

Garg also visited some polling stations of Sujanpur assembly constituency and took stock of the basic facilities and expressed satisfaction over all the preparations being done in Sujanpur assembly constituency in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He appreciated the various activities being organized under the awareness program ‘Sweep’ of the Election Commission of India.