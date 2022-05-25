Chief minister Mann ignoring demand for direct Canada-Amritsar flights: Punjabi diaspora
The Punjabi diaspora has criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s recent push for direct flights from Mohali airport to countries, including US and Canada, saying that it has reversed the gains made towards the long-pending demand to start air service from Amritsar airport to these destinations.
Chief minister Mann on Monday directed the state civil aviation department to immediately tie up with the Union ministry of civil aviation and airport authority of India for starting direct international flights from Mohali airport, especially to Canada, US and the UK, citing that this initiative would facilitate the Punjabi diaspora settled abroad to visit their native places in Punjab in a seamless manner.
“We have no objection over the start of flights from Mohali airport but it must not be done at the cost of Amritsar airport which is situated in the sacred city for the diaspora,” Avtar Singh, a community activist based in Birmingham, UK, said.
Canada-based Anantdeep Singh Dhillon said that in the Mohali airport, Punjab only holds 24.5% stake along with Haryana and Airport Authority of India holds 51% stake. “We have been working hard in North America for the past many years to build momentum to get airlines to listen and open their minds about flights to Amritsar,” he said.
“When we recently talked to different airlines, they asked us that they would want to see support from the state government and now the government is putting everything in reverse gear,” he added.
Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, SGPC spokesperson, said that the CM’s favour to Mohali airport is a jolt to efforts being made by all the organisations for direct flights from Amritsar.
Presently, direct flights from Amritsar are operated to Qatar, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and UK. However, many flights are suspended due to COVID-19.
US based Sameep Singh, global convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative, said, “Punjab government is trying to give a different direction and distraction by reaching out to the Centre for Mohali airport when India and the Canadian government is taking up this mater for Canada-Amritsar connectivity”.
Punjab-origin Canadian MP Ruby Sahota earlier this month had taken up the matter of direct flights between Canada and Amritsar in the Canadian parliament.
Yogesh Kamra, secretary, Amritsar Vikas Manch in Amritsar, in a tweet expressed shock at the CM’s initiative “It is very sad to see entire political decisions done for development around Mohali and Malwa belt and nothing for Amritsar Airport or Majha region!” Kamra said.
Ludhiana: Man, wife held for assaulting mother, 2 daughters
The Shimlapuri police on Tuesday arrested a man and his wife for assaulting a woman and her two daughters, including a minor. The accused lives on rent in a house owned by the woman, who is his distant relative. The woman said that he had not paid rent for the past four months and held a grudge against them after he was asked to clear his dues.
Property grab case: 2 Ludhiana MC staffers among 4 booked
Four people, including two municipal corporation staffers, have been booked for forging the documents of a house belonging to an 81-year-old woman and selling it off. The accused have been identified as a relative of the victim, Sunil Kumar; Aam Aadmi Party worker and realtor Ajay Walia; MC inspector Rajveer Jain and clerk Sukhbir Singh. His wife, Chandar Kanta lodged a complaint with MC officials, following which an enquiry was marked.
Ludhiana administration has set up 24x7 flood control room: Deputy commissioner
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday said that the district administration has set up a 24X7 flood control room (0161-2433100) at the administrative complex. Chairing a high-level meeting of all key departments at Bachat Bhawan to review arrangements for flood control, the DC said that the duty roster of the staff has been prepared to ensure that the control room operates round the clock.
Chandigarh adviser reviews regulatory compliance burden
The status of the regulatory compliance burden was reviewed in a meeting convened by the department of industries under the chairpersonship of UT adviser Dharam Pal. Out of the 1,130 compliances, 903 by different UT departments have been completed. A majority of the 122 pending compliances will be completed by May 3. The UT adviser directed all departmental heads to ensure that no compliance remains unaddressed.
Mahatma Gandhi goes 3D in Sevagram
Mumbai: In 1936, when Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi decided to live in a village, he chose Segaon in Wardha district, and instructed his follower, Munnalal, to not spend more than a hundred rupees in making the ashram. Together, these constituted what came to known as Sevagram ashram. In October 2020, ₹162.51 crore was allocated for the widening of highways and roads through Wardha city along the Dattapur-Sevagram-Madni stretch.
