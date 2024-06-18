Chief of defence staff reviews security during visit to Jammu’s Nagrota

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah took stock of the security situation in the Jammu region, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday visited Nagrota-based 16 Corps headquarters and reviewed the prevailing scenario in a high-level meeting. Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan (HT File)

Starting June 9, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers took oath, Jammu region had been rattled by four back to back terror attacks in as many days.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts left nine civilians and a CRPF jawan dead besides 49 others, including seven security personnel, injured.

The security forces had also killed two terrorists in Kathua.

“Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan arrived on a day-long visit to Jammu’s Nagrota to review the security situation and operational preparedness in the region,” officials said.

The visit of CDS assumed significance against the backdrop of annual Amarnath pilgrimage to South Kashmir Himalayas that begins June 29 for 52 days.

“CDS arrived at 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota, where he reviewed the prevailing security scenario across Jammu region and operational preparedness of the security forces,” they said.

“Northern Command chief Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar and 16 Corps GOC Lt Gen Naveen Sachdeva briefed the CDS about the security situation and strategies devised to tide over the situation with special emphasis on counter terror operations,” they added.

Notably, Shah has directed the administration and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to adopt similar tactics in the Jammu region as they did in Kashmir to contain terrorism.

Shah had issued clear directions to replicate the success achieved in the Kashmir Valley through the zero terror and area dominance plans in the Jammu region with focus on sensitive areas.

On June 9, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The bus plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 42 others.

On June 11, terrorists fired at a joint check-post of the Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattargalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of Doda district was attacked on June 12, resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

Jammu and Kashmir police conduct mock drill at Yatri Niwas

Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a comprehensive mock drill at the base camp Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar on Sunday, officials said.

The exercise involved the first responder team of sub Division H headquarters, including all territorial officers from the sub division.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu, along with other territorial police officers from adjacent sub divisions and their Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), also participated in the drill.

The mock drill was meticulously supervised by SP City North Jammu on-site and overseen by SSP Jammu.