Chilled to the bone: SBS Nagar in Punjab shivers at 0°C

Punjab continued to reel under intense cold conditions on Tuesday, with Ballowal Saunkhri in SBS Nagar recording 0 degrees Celsius. The IMD, on Tuesday, issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours, warning of cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at many places across the state. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The minimum temperatures plunged to single digits across several parts of the state.

Bathinda recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Faridkot at 2 degrees Celsius and Rupnagar at 2.4 degrees Celsius. Border district of Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Hoshiarpur at 2.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“As compared to yesterday, today there is a fall of 0.1°C in the average minimum temperature. However, it is below normal by 2.5°C in the state. The lowest minimum temperature in the state has been recorded at 0°C in SBS Nagar,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

The IMD, on Tuesday, issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours, warning of cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at many places across the state.

The cold wave conditions in Punjab were severe enough to make several districts of Punjab colder than hill stations in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh (HP). Shimla, capital of Himachal Pradesh, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, while Manali registered 2.6 degrees Celsius, highlighting the intensity of the cold spell sweeping the plains.

The biting cold was accompanied by unusually low daytime temperatures, particularly in Amritsar, which recorded a maximum temperature of just 8.1 degrees Celsius, 9.5 degrees below normal.

Meteorologists said this was the fifth-lowest maximum temperature ever recorded in the holy city. The all-time lowest maximum temperature in Amritsar remains 7.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on January 8, 2013.

Health officials urged people to take precautions, especially the elderly, children, and those suffering from respiratory and cardiac ailments.

Doctors warned that prolonged exposure to extreme cold could aggravate respiratory infections, joint pain, and blood pressure-related problems. People were advised to wear layered clothing and avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during early morning hours.

While the cold wave is expected to persist over the next 48 hours, the IMD said some relief is likely after two nights, with minimum temperatures expected to rise gradually. However, foggy conditions are likely to continue intermittently, particularly during night and morning hours, which may continue to impact visibility and traffic movement.

Mercury meter

SBS Nagar 0 deg C

Bathinda 1.6 deg C

Faridkot 2 deg C

Rupnagar 2.4 deg C

Gurdaspur 2.5 deg C

Hoshiarpur 2.6 deg C