China plans to erode foundations of Tibetan civilisation, says CTA

A new United Nations (UN) report has issued warnings that Chinese state policies in Tibet are actively eroding the foundations of Tibetan civilisation, threatening the survival of Tibetans as a distinct people, said Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

It says that the findings appear in a report to the UN Human Rights Council by the Special Rapporteur on minority issues, Nicolas Levrat. While global in scope, the report explicitly identifies Tibet as a case where state-led policies are not merely discriminatory but constitute what the UN expert describes as “eradication in more subtle ways.”

According to a report published by CTA, at the centre of this warning is China’s vast boarding school system imposed on Tibetan children. The report states unequivocally that “the boarding school education system implemented by China in Tibet is aimed at erasing the Tibetan language and identity.”

“Tibetan children are separated from their families and communities and educated in environments where Mandarin Chinese, state ideology, and cultural assimilation dominate daily life. According to the report, this policy prevents “the intergenerational transmission of cultural, linguistic or religious elements of minorities’ identities,” a process that leads to “the extinction of the minority as a distinct group in the State population,” it states.

“The Special Rapporteur makes clear that eradication does not require mass killing to meet the threshold of grave human rights violations. He warns that targeting a people’s language, culture, and religion can be just as destructive as physical violence. Such practices, the report states, violate article 27 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees minorities the right to enjoy their culture, practice their religion, and use their language in community with others,” CTA report says.

Religious life — a cornerstone of Tibetan civilisation — is also described as being under systematic pressure. The report explains that “all religious groups are required to register through State-controlled ‘patriotic’ religious associations,” and that communities refusing to comply are “denied legal status, criminalised and subjected to surveillance and the closure of places of worship.” For Tibetan Buddhists, this framework places monasteries, religious education, and spiritual authority under direct state control.