 China-made drone recovered near border in Amritsar village - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / China-made drone recovered near border in Amritsar village

China-made drone recovered near border in Amritsar village

ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Feb 25, 2024 08:54 AM IST

“During afternoon hours on Saturday, following specific information regarding the presence of a drone, an extensive search operation was launched by the BSF in the border area of Amritsar district,” the statement said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a China-made drone from a farming field adjacent to Rajatal village in Amritsar of Punjab, according to an official statement.

The recovered drone. (Source: X)
The recovered drone. (Source: X)

“During afternoon hours on Saturday, following specific information regarding the presence of a drone, an extensive search operation was launched by the BSF in the border area of Amritsar district,” the statement said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“During the search operation, around 4.10 pm, the BSF troops successfully recovered a small drone in a farming field adjacent to Rajatal village in Amritsar,” it added.

The retrieved drone is a Quadcopter (DJI Mavic Classic 3 model, made in China).

Diligent efforts and reliable intelligence network of the BSF resulted in yet another recovery of a drone from across the border engaged in spreading narco menace, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On