China-made drone recovered near border in Amritsar village

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a China-made drone from a farming field adjacent to Rajatal village in Amritsar of Punjab, according to an official statement. The recovered drone. (Source: X)

“During afternoon hours on Saturday, following specific information regarding the presence of a drone, an extensive search operation was launched by the BSF in the border area of Amritsar district,” the statement said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“During the search operation, around 4.10 pm, the BSF troops successfully recovered a small drone in a farming field adjacent to Rajatal village in Amritsar,” it added.

The retrieved drone is a Quadcopter (DJI Mavic Classic 3 model, made in China).

Diligent efforts and reliable intelligence network of the BSF resulted in yet another recovery of a drone from across the border engaged in spreading narco menace, it said.