Chitkara Int’l School annual function held

Chitkara International School, Panchkula, observed its first annual day on Sunday.

Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta was the chief guest. For its first annual function, the school exhibited an array of spices such as mixed spices, paprika, nutmeg, black pepper, cardamom, saffron, asafoetida, carom seeds, oregano, and turmeric. Students from kindergarten to Class 8 listed the benefits of the spices in an artistic manner.

Upholding its endeavour of imparting superlative education through effective art integration in consonance with the mission of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the promising National Education Policy 2020, the school exhibited a strong synergy of academics and co-curricular, disseminating relevant spice information through a PowerPoint Presentation displayed in concert with the dance, music and act performances put together by the dynamic students of the school.

The function’s theme ‘Spice Box: Masale Swad Anusar’ was further incredibly manifested through a large human-sized and motorised spice making equipment against a magnificent backdrop of a lit world map, showcasing the origins of different spices.

Director schools Niyati Chitkara said, “We focus on the holistic development of young minds because we feel that the type of education that the children receive determines their success in the future. Moreover, events such as these that celebrate CIS’s legacy, the students get a chance to share their talents with the world.”