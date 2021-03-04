IND USA
A still from Chitkara International School’s virtual annual day. (HT Photo)
A still from Chitkara International School's virtual annual day.
chandigarh news

Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function

Around 1,800 students were divided into different groups and trained digitally by the school’s dance instructors and other staff members
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:11 PM IST

In a first, Chitkara International School held its 10th annual event ‘Mosaic Being Arty’ on a virtual streaming platform on Thursday.

With over 8,000 live stream viewers, the digital celebration presented an interesting way of observing the school’s annual events amid the ongoing pandemic. The school has also become among the first in the region to organise its annual function live on an online platform.

The annual event, which was presented after strenuous preparation and several trial runs by the school’s event management team in line with its sustainable development goals, exhibited the significance of different forms and periods of art such as renaissance, contemporary, neoclassicism, cubism and impressionism through comic acts, dance and singing performances.

Around 1,800 students were divided into different groups and trained digitally by the school’s dance instructors and other staff members. Earlier, the school had also provided online prop-making sessions for students to allow them to make their own props at home for the event. Consequently, one of the most prominent aspects of the event were the simultaneous dance performances of around 40 to 50 students , which validated its title of being a ‘live production show’.

Art-based facts and comic relief was provided by the quirky characters ‘Bade Miyan’ and his lively sidekick ‘Jhumki’, which added a tinge of humour and extra oomph to the function. Different art-based awards and titles such as ‘best impressionist award’, ‘best abstract art award’, and ‘father of modern Warli art’ were bestowed on renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci, Antonio Canova, Claude Monet, and Jivya Soma Mashay. The event culminated with the presentation of beauteous artworks of the said artists that eventually amalgamated to form the school’s picturesque mosaic.

In her follow-up remarks, principal Niyati Chitkara said, “Art is known to transcend all boundaries, cross all divides and allow self-expression in the most authentic manner. Our theme ‘Mosaic Being Arty’ was chosen to enable students to explore their creative side and thereby their true potential.”

Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.
india news

Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
The health department bulletin showed 173,658 healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 disease vaccine in Punjab till now while 44,306 of these workers have received the second dose.
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
A revenue surplus state till 2008–09, Haryana has consistently been in deficit since then
Also dubbed as ‘Queen of Hills’, Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens’ perception survey. (HT File)
Also dubbed as 'Queen of Hills', Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens' perception survey.
chandigarh news

Shimla ranks first in ease of living index

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Shimla scored an aggregate 60.9 points in four broad verticals among 62 cities with a population under a million
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (HT Photo)
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than ₹50,000.
chandigarh news

CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This Act applies to all the companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and any person employing ten or more persons.
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday.
chandigarh news

Virbhadra asks HP CM to show magnanimity, Jai Ram insists on apology

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Virbhadra Singh joins Congress MLAs protesting their suspension outside Himachal assembly, urges govt to soften stand on matter
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.
chandigarh news

Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Oppn parties targeted it over delay in post-matric scholarships, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
House was owned by Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Priya Rajvansh; dispute involved her two brothers
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
UT adviser Manoj says central government's policy on industry was being strictly followed.
chandigarh news

6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Aimed at boosting ease of doing business, promoting industry at national, international levels & development of infra
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
A day after a journalist and a realtor were arrested for
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
chandigarh news

Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count ‘achievements’

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
During the debate on the governor’s address on the third day of the budget session, Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu said the Congress government is charging 11 per unit of electricity against its promise of cheaper power at 5 per unit.
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5.
chandigarh news

SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Seven of 16 candidates sitting in the same room had topped the examinations held in Chandigarh in 2012
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla.
chandigarh news

Will urge Centre for funds to raise honorarium of mid-day meal workers: Punjab school edu minister

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Responding to BJP MLA Arun Narang’s question regarding the action being taken by the state government to enhance the monthly honorarium of mid-day meal workers to 3,000 from 1,700 in the state, the minister said that since MDM was a centrally sponsored scheme, the state government would take it up with the central government.
The hike in duty, market experts say, will inflate the prices of popular liquor brands by 10% to 12%. (HT File Photo)
The hike in duty, market experts say, will inflate the prices of popular liquor brands by 10% to 12%.
chandigarh news

Indian made foreign liquor to get dearer in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:20 AM IST
New excise policy hikes duty on IMFL by 6%, but prices of beer and wine are likely to remain unchanged
Haryana home minister Anil Vij speaking during the budget session at Haryana state assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij speaking during the budget session at Haryana state assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
chandigarh news

Vij yet again at loggerheads with CM Khattar

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:36 AM IST
After the CM backed the decision to grant extension in tenure to director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava, Vij shot off two notes – one to Khattar and the second to additional chief secretary (ACS), home — criticising the DGP and seeking his removal
