Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function

In a first, Chitkara International School held its 10th annual event ‘Mosaic Being Arty’ on a virtual streaming platform on Thursday.

With over 8,000 live stream viewers, the digital celebration presented an interesting way of observing the school’s annual events amid the ongoing pandemic. The school has also become among the first in the region to organise its annual function live on an online platform.

The annual event, which was presented after strenuous preparation and several trial runs by the school’s event management team in line with its sustainable development goals, exhibited the significance of different forms and periods of art such as renaissance, contemporary, neoclassicism, cubism and impressionism through comic acts, dance and singing performances.

Around 1,800 students were divided into different groups and trained digitally by the school’s dance instructors and other staff members. Earlier, the school had also provided online prop-making sessions for students to allow them to make their own props at home for the event. Consequently, one of the most prominent aspects of the event were the simultaneous dance performances of around 40 to 50 students , which validated its title of being a ‘live production show’.

Art-based facts and comic relief was provided by the quirky characters ‘Bade Miyan’ and his lively sidekick ‘Jhumki’, which added a tinge of humour and extra oomph to the function. Different art-based awards and titles such as ‘best impressionist award’, ‘best abstract art award’, and ‘father of modern Warli art’ were bestowed on renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci, Antonio Canova, Claude Monet, and Jivya Soma Mashay. The event culminated with the presentation of beauteous artworks of the said artists that eventually amalgamated to form the school’s picturesque mosaic.

In her follow-up remarks, principal Niyati Chitkara said, “Art is known to transcend all boundaries, cross all divides and allow self-expression in the most authentic manner. Our theme ‘Mosaic Being Arty’ was chosen to enable students to explore their creative side and thereby their true potential.”